Meet Winter Love Island 2020 contestants Eve and Jess Gale, the twins with the “ultimate girl code”

The identical twins have now split with Eve dumped from the island. But how far will Jess go?

Eve and Jess Gale

Love Island series six is now in full swing, with recouplings, arguments and romance a’plenty.

However, there have also been some major dumpings, including Eve Gale, half of identical twin duo Jess and Eve. Although the international VIP hostesses entered the villa together, Jess has been forced to go it alone after Eve was eliminated following day six’s recoupling.

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Facts

Age: 20

Job: Students and VIP hostesses

In three words:
Jess – “Kind, fun and spontaneous”
Eve – “Fun, confident and friendly”

Instagram: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

Coupled up with: 

Jess – Nas

Eve – DUMPED FROM THE ISLAND

What are Eve and Jess looking for in a partner?

Jess: “Someone who is confident, not cocky. Self- assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me.”

Eve: “I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on.”

Both say that their celebrity crush is British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

What happened to Eve?

Eve Gale has been dumped from Love Island. The student was eliminated following day six’s recoupling – in quite dramatic fashion. With the guys having the power to a girl to pair up with, Nas – the last boy to pick – had to decide to save either Jess or Eve.

“I’ve got to know both Jess and Eve very well over the past week,” he said when announcing his choice. “However, I would like to couple up with this girl as I’ve spent slightly more time with her and got to know her a bit more. The girl I would like to couple up with is…Jess.”

 

What are Eve and Jess’ turn offs?

Jess: “If a guy comes across as insecure, it’s a massive turn off.”

Eve: “If they’re a f**k boy, disrespectful and talking to everyone when they’re out.”

What are their worst habits?

Jess: “Being late – it’s such a problem.”

Eve: “Sleeping in and missing my alarm.”

Love Island is on ITV2 weeknights and Sundays.

