When is Power season 6 on Netflix? Who is in the cast? Is it ending?

With great power, it seems, comes great television.

Power follows James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick, a nightclub owner leading a double life as a drug kingpin who struggles to leave his criminal life behind.

Season six of the hit US series recently aired its mid-season finale, with the five remaining episodes confirmed to wrap up the series for good.

So here’s everything you need to know before the show receives a permanent power-cut…

When will Power be back on Netflix?

Power will return from hiatus in the US on Sunday 5th January 2020, and will hit Netflix UK the next day – Monday 6th January. Going by the first half of season six, episodes will drop weekly on Mondays, a day after they air across the pond on the Starz network.

**WARNING: contains spoilers for Power so far**

The first five seasons and the first half of season six are available to stream on Netflix now.

How did Power end in the first half of season 6?

The mid-season finale of Power ended in quite the cliffhanger. After angering pretty much every character in the show, the last episode ended with Ghost getting shot in the chest and falling off his nightclub balcony.

In true whodunnit style, the shooter, of course, was not revealed, giving fans an agonising wait to see if the lead character was even still alive and plenty of time to speculate over #WhoShotGhost.

What will happen in the second half of Power season 6?

When Power returns in January, it will have two very big mysteries to solve – who shot Ghost, and most importantly is Ghost still alive?

Once the aftermath of the shooting is dealt with, the show will likely turn towards the endgame as there are only five episodes left to wrap up the series. If Ghost is still alive he will likely want revenge, and fans will see if he ever leaves behind his life of crime behind or is finally put behind bars by Saxe.

Or perhaps the remaining characters will spend the series mourning Ghost?

Who is the cast of Power?

Omari Hardwick stars as nightclub owner James St. Patrick, better known by his drug-dealing nickname ‘Ghost’. Naturi Naughton plays his long-suffering wife Tasha, with Lela Loren is Ghost’s first love and US attorney Angela.

Joseph Sikora takes on the role of Ghost’s lifelong best friend and criminal partner Tommy Egan, with Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, the FBI attorney determined to catch them.

Who created Power?

Power was created by writer and producer Courtney A Kemp, who also wrote for The Good Wife and TV series Beauty and The Beast.

She pitched the idea in a coffee shop to 50 Cent and producer Mark Canton, who both now executive produce the show – 50 Cent, under his real name Curtis Jackson, also played the character Kanan Stark in seasons one to five.

Is there a trailer for the return of Power?

Yes! There is a brief teaser…

…and a longer trailer, which sees a number of suspects questioned over Ghost’s shooting. But #WhoShotGhost?