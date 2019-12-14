When is the Strictly Come Dancing final? Who won Strictly Come Dancing last year?

It’s safe to say it’s been a hugely eventful series of Strictly Come Dancing– with injuries and shock exits making 2019 one of the most unpredictable years yet (seriously, not even our stats piece could have predicted the outcome).

But for all the surprises, there’s been some real frontrunners that found themselves become water-cooler moments – no-one will be forgetting Kelvin Fletcher’s eyebrow-raising hip-action from week one in a hurry.

So when will we finally find out who will be grabbing life by the Glitterballs for 2019? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

The dance floor drama finally grinds to a halt on Saturday 14th December on BBC One at 7.05pm.

When do we find out who has won?

Instead of having the traditional Sunday night results show, the winner will be announced on Saturday night at the end of the show. We can expect to see our 2019 Strictly winner crowned shortly after 9pm.

What’s the format of the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Our remaining three dancers (it’d usually be four, but after Will Bayley was forced to withdraw from the competition following an injury, we now have a slightly smaller final) now have to perform three dances each.

The dances are comprised of recreating a dance from earlier in the series that they enjoyed, a “showdance” of their choice and a brand new dance.

For the final, the judges scores are purely advisory – the winner is decided only by votes from viewers.

What are the songs and dances for the Strictly Come Dancing final?

The songs and dances we can expect to see on Saturday night have now been announced – find all the details here…

Who is competing in the Strictly final?

It looks set to be a tight competition to the Glitterball, with Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse going up against Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and Emma Barton with Anton Du Beke.

Who is the bookies’ favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing?

If you fancy a flutter on the final, Kelvin Fletcher looks set to be the star to put your money on.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing last year?

For those of you with a short memory, documentary maker Stacey Dooley took top prize, after being partnered with Kevin Clifton. Having made it to the final five times, 2018 was the first year Clifton had actually managed to take the title.

Strictly Come Dancing concludes Saturday 14th December on BBC One