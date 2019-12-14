The competition is now down to just three remaining celebrities – Kelvin Fletcher, Emma Barton and Karim Zeroual, with each of them desperate to do their dance partner proud come Saturday night.

We may have our favourites, but who is the most likely to win, according to the bookies? We’ve got you covered…

Who’s the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing?

BBC/Ray Burmiston

According to bookies, the man to put your money on is Kelvin Fletcher, with 2/5 odds on the former Emmerdale star taking the top prize.

A more risky bet would be on Emma Barton, who has 9/4 odds on lifting the Glitterball on Saturday night.

And despite being this series’ consistently highest scorer, Karim Zeroual is the outsider to take the trophy with 12/1 odds on winning, following two stints in the dance-off.

If you want to make a more specific bets, Kelvin Fletcher is the most likely to top the Strictly leaderboard with 1/2 odds, while Emma Barton is the most likely to be this week’s lowest scorer with odds of 1 / 4.

The Strictly Come Dancing final takes place Saturday 15thDecember at 7.10pm on BBC One