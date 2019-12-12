What time is I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out Show on ITV?

Twelve celebrity campers entered the jungle… and one-by-one, twelve celebrity campers exited the jungle, returning to their loved-ones and reflecting on their time battling torrential rain and overcoming their fears during the daily challenges on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Now ITV has compiled the aftermaths of each celebrity exit, as contestants including Olympian and TV personality Caitlyn Jenner; ex-England rugby player James Haskell; and TV and radio presenter Kate Garraway reunite with their families — before a final celebratory bash for Queen of the Jungle, actress Jacqueline Jossa.

Here’s everything you need to know about I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out Show…

When is I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out Show on TV?

Needing a break from all things politics? I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out Show airs on Thursday 12th December at 9pm on ITV – immediately before the election coverage starts at 9.55pm!

After three weeks of rice, hammocks and the creepiest of crawlies, find out what happened when the Campmates left Camp ????????????

What happens on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out Show?

Featuring all the campers we’ve got to know — as well as their friends and family — the episode also features the celebrities’ reactions to special messages from famous friends, including a voicemail from Alan Shearer to colleague and camper Ian Wright, and a FaceTime between Caitlyn and supermodel daughter Kendall.

You can watch these compiled clips from the episode below: