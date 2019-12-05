DC’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover will be missing one episode when it airs in the UK

DC TV’s Arrowverse is about to embark on its most epic crossover yet, but UK viewers won’t get to experience all of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths‘.

Advertisement

The crossover will span five shows in the US, beginning with Supergirl (Sunday, 8th December) and continuing on Batwoman (Monday, 9th December) and The Flash (Tuesday, 10th December).

‘Crisis’ will then conclude after a midseason break, with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow (both Tuesday, 14th January).

However, while Sky One airs four of these shows in the UK, it does not currently hold the rights to Batwoman, which means that Part 2 of the crossover is not currently scheduled to air in the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com, “Sky do not own the rights to broadcast Batwoman, so at present time there are no plans for it to air on Sky One.

“We will, however, be showing the current seasons of Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow (and in 2020, Legends of Tomorrow) in full, including all crossover episodes for those series.”

The CW

Batwoman launched in October in the US and is yet to secure any broadcaster in the UK.

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ will see heroes including Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and The Flash (Grant Gustin) unite to thwart the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and his quest to eradicate the multiverse.

Advertisement

As part of its parallel worlds gimmick, the crossover will bring back actors and characters from past DC TV shows and movies, including Superman Returns star Brandon Routh as his version of the Man of Steel, Smallville’s Tom Welling as his Clark Kent, and Batman: The Animated Series voice actor Kevin Conroy playing Bruce Wayne in live-action for the first time.