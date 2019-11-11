Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Garrett – who plays all-powerful being The Monitor across all the 'Arrowverse' shows – said that his "mind was blown" when he first read the scripts for the five-show crossover.

"As a comic book fan, I got excited," he said. "Not [as] the actor, but just as a fan, my mind was blown by the story. Not just the characters, but the story and how they put it all together.

"Like, a lot of things you can take from the comic book, but it's hard to adapt everything that was in the Crisis comic book to television. So they adapted a lot and what they couldn't do, they did a tremendous job with the story and filling in the gaps with what wasn't on the page. It'll be a fun five-night adventure, for sure, especially if you're a DC TV fan."

Crisis on Infinite Earths The CW

But amidst all the spectacle of uniting Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, Garrett predicted there would be "some shock" among fandom once Crisis has aired.

"But with Crisis that's to be expected," he added. "And, y'know, you throw Crisis in along with this being the last season for Arrow, there's a lot of balls being juggled right now. Crisis by itself, if no show was ending, would be one of those kind of [game-changing] events, but with Arrow ending, there's just a lot of uncertainty around what's going to happen, and that's the fun part going in.

"Y'know, the trades say so much of the casting and there's paparazzi showing videos and pictures of people on set and stuff happening, but until you see it all together, it doesn't do it justice and I think the audience will really love what they've put together."

Arrow, the first of the current wave of DC TV shows which launched the 'Arrowverse', is currently airing its eighth and final season, with two final episodes will follow the Crisis event, with the series finale Fadeout airing 28th January in the US.

Arrow – Stephen Amell The CW

"It's the final season and you could tell that, like, the end of camp was coming," Garrett said of filming the last episodes. "Like say, you went to this big camp in the summer and everyone's having fun and it's great... and then you know it's winding down. It was more sentimental, I felt, the energy for Arrow.

"There was this realisation that this is all coming to an end, I've never been on a show for eight years so I can't even imagine, but it's gotta be hard."

Garrett hopes, though, that his own Arrowverse journey won't end with Crisis, or even with Arrow, pointing to recent DC Comics that have resurrected his character The Monitor / Mar Novu.

LaMonica Garrett © Bobby Quillard

"The Monitor has resurfaced in the comic books – I don't see why he wouldn't in the DC TV world. But who knows? That's up to the writers. But I'd be all on board to keep it going."

In the US, Crisis on Infinite Earths will air on The CW, beginning with Supergirl (Sunday, 8th December) and continuing on Batwoman (Monday, 9th December) and The Flash (Tuesday, 10th December). The crossover will conclude after a midseason break, with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow (both Tuesday, 14th January).

Crisis on Infinite Earths will air on Sky One in the UK at a later date.