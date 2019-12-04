Crisis on Infinite Earths trailer shows mysterious force at work

Fans of the Arrowverse have long been looking forward to watching some of their favourite characters unite in upcoming crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths – but if the new trailer is anything to go by they might have to say goodbye to some of their beloved heroes.

Advertisement

The full length trailer for the five-episode crossover was released on 3rd December, just five days ahead of the first episode, and it’s safe to say it throws up one or two major talking points.

The crossover will include characters from CW shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Black Lightning, as well as some other familiar DC faces.

The Multiverse is in trouble

At least one thing is for sure based on the new trailer – this is not going to be a pleasant walk in the park for these superheroes, as they’re plunged into danger.

A mysterious and malevolent force appears to be infecting the multiverse, as we see all manner of things, from people to entire planets, disappearing without trace.

It is made clear that the team is going to need to expand if they are to stand a chance of defeating the force – and so a few well-known superheroes must be recruited to the cause.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What superheroes will be joining?

Well no biggie here – it’s only two of the most iconic superheroes of all time!

The trailer introduces us to Tom Welling as Superman, a role he last played in Smallville, which drew to an end almost a decade ago.

And if that isn’t exciting enough, we catch a glimpse of Kevin Conroy as Batman. Of course, Conroy has played the caped crusader many times before – but up to this point he has only done so in animated form (providing voicework on Batman: The Animated Series and the video game series Batman: Arkham) so this is the first time we get to see a live action Kevin Conroy Batman.

We also see Cress Williams as Black Lightning, and another four heroes are expected to join for the crossover, so it’s certainly not going to be a lightweight team!

There will be deaths

Alas, it looks like one or two of these characters might not make it out of the events of the crossover alive.

The trailer reveals the passing of Iris West and Rene Ramirez, from The Flash and Arrow respectively, and it looks like they might not be the only ones to suffer.

So a warning to diehard Arrowverse fans – you might need to equip yourself with tissues for this one!

Advertisement

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday 8th December at 8pm