Who is Matthew Morrison? Meet the Greatest Dancer dance captain and former Glee star

BBC One’s latest attempt to recreate the success of Strictly Come Dancing features a smorgasbord of talent — and that’s just among the judging panel… sorry! dance captains…in the second helping of The Greatest Dancer.

Pop star Cheryl, Strictly pro Oti Mabuse and Broadway star Matthew Morrison will now be joined by brand new receptionist Curtis Pritchard and choreographer Todrick Hall for the new series.

Need a refresh on Matthew Morrison’s dance credentials? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is The Greatest Dancer’s dance captain Matthew Morrison?

Age: 40

Instagram: @_matthew.morrison_

Twitter: @Matt_Morrison

Best known for: The American actor, singer and dancer is probably best known for his long-running role as Spanish teacher and glee club director Will Schuester (aka Mr Schue) in Fox network’s hit comedy-drama Glee, which follows a teacher who sets up a musical society called New Directions in an American high school.

Morrison initially trained at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, but dropped out after two years to join a Broadway adaptation of Footloose.

Prior to starting on Glee, Morrison was a full-time performer on Broadway. He played the dreamy Link Larkin in the original cast of Hairspray, before later starring as Fabrizio Nacarelli in Adam Guettel’s The Light in the Piazza, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

Just to prove his dance credentials, here he is in action on stage, bringing together a whole host of styles in one routine…

Of course, any Glee fans will know that Morrison isn’t just a talented dancer, but also a singer — after Glee, he went on to release solo studio albums, which have featured duets with a variety of stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, who had a cameo on Glee.

The second series of The Greatest Dancer launches on BBC One in January