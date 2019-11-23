The Cybermen attack and bow ties reign in Doctor Who first-look trailer

The first trailer for Doctor Who series 12 has finally vworped its way onto the internet, and it looks like we’re in for an exciting year for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her team.

Showing off new locations, adventures and monsters and recently-revealed guest stars including Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry, there’s a lot to enjoy in the new footage – and a certain amount to fear.

You see, the trailer also confirms (after months of rumours) that the Thirteenth Doctor, plus Yaz, Graham and Ryan, will be taking on the emotionless Cybermen in the new episodes, with the cyborg monsters sporting a new look following their last appearance in 2017 and apparently “coming” for the Doctor.

They’re not the only familiar monsters to return – we also know the Rhino-like Judoon, who also crop up in the trailer, will be back – but they’re definitely the most likely to send shivers down fans’ spines as their new plans are revealed in the upcoming episodes.

We all wanted old monsters to return – but maybe, sofa cushions at the ready, we should have been careful what we wished for…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in early 2020