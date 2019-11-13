ITV axes Wild Bill with Rob Lowe

ITV has axed Rob Lowe-fronted drama Wild Bill after one series.

Lowe played Bill Hixon, a high-flying American cop who was brought in from Miami with his 14-year-old daughter in tow to take over as Chief Constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force.

But the drama failed to resonate with audiences and lost millions of viewers from the series opener to the finale.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We are immensely proud of Wild Bill and loved working with Rob Lowe and the production teams at 42, MultiStory Media and Anonymous Content. However, Wild Bill sadly won’t be returning for a second instalment. We are hugely grateful for the warm welcome we received whilst filming in Boston, Lincolnshire.”

The show launched in June to an audience of 5.7 million but dropped dramatically to 3.2 million by the sixth and final episode of the series.

It evoked mixed reviews from fans and critics with some complaining about the Yorkshire accents while RadioTimes.com’s Drama Editor branded it “bizarre”.

The news comes less than a month after ITV confirmed it has no plans to bring back Gurinder Chadha’s Beecham House for a second series.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Lowe for comment.