When is The Great British Bake Off on TV? How do you apply to be a contestant? Who won the show in 2019?

Bake Off will be back for more in 2020

Paul and Prue

We’ve had 10 years of Bake Off drama, with several soggy bottoms, lots of tasty bakes and a whole Baked Alaska in the bin – but there’s still plenty of baking left to be done.

Yes, the Great British Bake Off will be back for round 11 in 2020, which will likely see more tears, innuendos and Hollywood handshakes for a fresh batch of bakers.

Here’s all your questions for the new series answered…

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV?

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 in 2020, most likely in the late summer/early Autumn slot it has occupied for the past three years.

Unless there’s any huge changes in schedule, we can predict Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday 25th August, likely in the same 8pm time slot.

For now, however, you can catch up on Bake Off series 10 on All4, or you can watch classic series of Bake Off from the good old BBC days on Netflix.

Who are the bakers in the line-up?

Great British Bake Off contestants 2019
Great British Bake Off contestants 2019
Love Productions/GBBO

Hold your horses folks, Bake Off has only just finished for 2019.

Our bakers’ dozen will be announced in due course. But if you think you’re in with a shot, you can now apply…

How do you apply for Bake Off 2020?

You can apply for the show here. Be quick though, applications close on 5th January 2020.

Read our stellar guide with hints and tips from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how to nail your application.

Who will host Bake Off 2020?

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding
Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding (Channel 4)

Nothing has been announced yet, but it’s likely we’ll see more of Noel Fielding’s zany humour and Sandi Toksvig’s warmth if our duo both return for the new series.

Who will be the judges on Bake Off 2020?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on The Great British Bake Off
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

Again, still TBC, but it’s likely Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back to deliver savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and complete death stares across the tent.

Who won The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

bake off david final
David wins The Great British Bake Off 2019

While Steph was the front-runner for the majority of the series, underdog David stunned fans by taking the top prize during the final.

He joins a growing list of amateur bakers who have conquered the famous white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020

