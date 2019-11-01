When is The Great British Bake Off on TV? How do you apply to be a contestant? Who won the show in 2019?

We’ve had 10 years of Bake Off drama, with several soggy bottoms, lots of tasty bakes and a whole Baked Alaska in the bin – but there’s still plenty of baking left to be done.

Advertisement

Yes, the Great British Bake Off will be back for round 11 in 2020, which will likely see more tears, innuendos and Hollywood handshakes for a fresh batch of bakers.

Here’s all your questions for the new series answered…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV?

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 in 2020, most likely in the late summer/early Autumn slot it has occupied for the past three years.

Unless there’s any huge changes in schedule, we can predict Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday 25th August, likely in the same 8pm time slot.

For now, however, you can catch up on Bake Off series 10 on All4, or you can watch classic series of Bake Off from the good old BBC days on Netflix.

Who are the bakers in the line-up?

Love Productions/GBBO

Hold your horses folks, Bake Off has only just finished for 2019.

Our bakers’ dozen will be announced in due course. But if you think you’re in with a shot, you can now apply…

You can apply for the show here. Be quick though, applications close on 5th January 2020.

Read our stellar guide with hints and tips from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how to nail your application.

Who will host Bake Off 2020?

Nothing has been announced yet, but it’s likely we’ll see more of Noel Fielding’s zany humour and Sandi Toksvig’s warmth if our duo both return for the new series.

Who will be the judges on Bake Off 2020?

Again, still TBC, but it’s likely Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back to deliver savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and complete death stares across the tent.

Who won The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

While Steph was the front-runner for the majority of the series, underdog David stunned fans by taking the top prize during the final.

He joins a growing list of amateur bakers who have conquered the famous white tent.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020