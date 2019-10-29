When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start? Line-up, judges and news

The Great British Bake Off is about to wrap up after weeks of great bakes and a few dollops of drama.

Advertisement

But what time can you catch the final of the beloved competition? Are applications open for next year?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2019.

What time is Great British Bake Off on?

The Great British Bake Off kicked off on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm. It’s on every Tuesday on Channel 4.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. A typically zany trailer sees a rush on supermarkets as people prepare for Bake Off, with one woman even praying to a portrait of Paul Hollywood in the hope of getting a golden handshake…

Who are the contestants on Bake Off?

You can read all about this year’s Baker’s Dozen and One right here – it’s the youngest line-up of contestants the show’s ever had, fact fans.

Who are the judges on Bake Off?

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back for 2019, with Paul getting in the Bake Off spirit by sharing this sugary-sweet Mad Hatter-inspired tea party snap.

Who are the hosts on Bake Off?

Unlikely duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be hosting proceedings in the GBBO tent once again…

When is Bake Off filmed?

The entire series of The Great British Bake Off – including the final – is recorded a long time in advance. This means that every year the competition is shrouded in secrecy… that is, until Prue Leith accidentally reveals the winner early on Twitter.

In previous years, every April, the tent is erected for ten weeks, and each episode is filmed over the course of a weekend. The bakers stay at nearby hotels, arriving at 9am on Saturday mornings and returning home during the week.

Where is Bake Off filmed?

Bake Off has been filmed in Berkshire since 2014, in the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury. You can find out more about the filming location here.

When is the Bake Off 2019 final?

The final of The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesday, 29th October at 8pm on Channel 4.

Who won Bake Off in 2018?

The inimitable Rahul Mandal won GBBO last year – here are his most Rahul Bake Off moments.

He was followed by runners up Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy.

Who are the other Bake Off winners?

With Bake Off due to enter its 10th series, there is a long list of previous winners:

2018 (series 9): Rahul Mandal

2017 (series 8): Sophie Faldo

2016 (series 7): Candice Brown

2015 (series 6): Nadiya Hussain

2014 (series 5): Nancy Birtwhistle

2013 (series 4): Frances Quinn

2012 (series 3): John Whaite

2011 (series 2): Joanne Wheatley

2010 (series 1): Edd Kimber

When did Bake Off move from BBC One to Channel 4?

It was one of the biggest stories of the year when Love Productions – who make Bake Off – decided to switch from BBC1 (where the show had been since its inception) to Channel 4.

The news created a media storm and judge Mary Berry quit the format, along with Mel and Sue (who released a statement saying they were not “going with the dough”). But Paul Hollywood stuck around and was soon joined by a new line-up for Bake Off’s tenure on Channel 4.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off 2019 begins on 27th August 2019 and continues every Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4