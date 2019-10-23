What date is Children in Need 2019 on TV? Celebrities taking part to how to donate

It’s that time of year again… Children in Need is back, with a host of famous faces on hand to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

After its launch in 1980, the telethon fundraising event has since raised over £1 billion for good causes.

Here’s your guide on what’s happening, and who’s taking part this year.

When in Children in Need 2019 on TV?

The fundraiser is currently scheduled to hit screens on Friday 15th November on BBC One and continuing on into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Keep checking back at RadioTimes.com for updates on timings and schedules.

Which celebrities are taking part?

This year’s theme is ‘Get Together’, which is hoping those looking to raise money for Children in Need will make it a team effort – be it three-legged races, bake sales or quizzes and even daredevil or once in a lifetime challenges.

Famous faces backing the Get Together theme include Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, Strictly: It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal, and The Hit List hosts Marvin and Rochelle Humes.

“I am intensely proud to be supporting BBC Children in Need again this year,” Daly said.

“In the last year alone, BBC Children in Need has been able to make a real difference to 600,000 young lives in communities the length and breadth of the UK – that’s incredible, and it is all down to people up and down the UK coming together to help make a difference.

“I hope they do it again this year, because it really will change young lives.”

As always, as the list of programmes are unveiled, more famous faces are likely to also be taking part, so watch this space.

Which programmes have upcoming Children in Need specials?

The first programme to get us in the giving spirit is Children in Need: Got It Covered, which sees a series of A-listers band together to release an album comprised of a list of cover songs which they hold close.

The full line up is as follows:

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker; former Time Lord David Tennant; Harry Potter and The King’s Speech star Helena Bonham Carter; Jim Broadbent; the now Oscar-winning Olivia Colman; Misfits and Doctor Who’s Shaun Dooley; Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans; Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones; Hustle’s Adrian Lester; and Yesterday star Himesh Patel.



The 90 minute special airs Wednesday 30th October at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Other programming includes a DIY SOS special, seeing the team have just nine days to build a new centre from scratch for Little Miracles charity – which helps children with additional need and life-limiting conditions.

Nick Knowles and the team have to build a brand new building in Peterborough, making it their biggest build ever in the history of the show. he DIY SOS calls for help through twitter, local radio, and newspapers were answered by hundreds of volunteers including decorators, electricians, carpenters, joiners, landscapers, builders, plasterers and royal engineers.

The special airs Wednesday 13th November, 8pm on BBC One.

The One Show will also welcome back The Rickshaw Challenge for its ninth year as Matt Baker leads a team of six on an eight-day cycling challenge.

This year sees the group cycle 400 miles from Holyhead to London, arriving back in time foe the live telethon.

Elsewhere on the radio, Rylan Clark-Neal will sing a 24 hour non-stop karaoke extravaganza. The challenge will kick off at the end of the Zoe Ball Breakfast show at 9am on Tuesday 12 November, with Rylan belting out karaoke classics through to 9am on Wednesday 13 November.

Expect surprise appearances from famous faces and voices across the day, as they drop in to Wogan House and join former X Factor contestant Rylan in song, as he raises funds for BBC Children in Need.

Rylan said of the challenge: “My love of karaoke is absolutely no secret and so I’m incredibly excited to take to the microphone and raise as much as I possibly can for BBC Children in Need. Tune in to BBC Radio 2 or via BBC Red Button from 9am on the 12 November to hear me – and my special guests – serenade the Radio 2 family with as many karaoke classics as I can fit into 24 hours. And don’t forget to donate!”

While a full list of programming during the telethon is currently TBC, a Strictly Come Dancing special, and a special edition of music quiz show The Hit List, have since been confirmed.

How much did Children in Need raise for charity last year?

A record-breaking £50.6 million was raised last year, in a show which saw the EastEnders cast sing a medley, and Jodie Whittaker surprise a pair of young Doctor Who fans.

How do you donate in Children in Need?

A phone number is usually touted during the telethon on the night, which will be added as soon as it’s confirmed. For now, though, you can always donate online by clicking here.

Children in Need launches Friday 15th November on BBC One. To find out more about donating, click here.