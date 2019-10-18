Instead of just one single, a whole host of famous faces have teamed up to release an entire album of covers for Children in Need.

The recording progress will be documented in an hour-long documentary in the run-up to the big day.

Here’s all you need to know…

More like this

When is Children in Need: Got It Covered on TV?

Children in Need: Got It Covered will air as a 90 minute special on Wednesday 30th October at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Which celebrities have recorded covers?

It’s a hugely impressive line-up, including two former Doctor Who leads, the star of Doctor Foster and an Oscar winner.

The full line up is as follows:

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker; former Time Lord David Tennant; Harry Potter and The King’s Speech star Helena Bonham Carter; Jim Broadbent; the now Oscar-winning Olivia Colman; Misfits and Doctor Who’s Shaun Dooley; Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans; Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones; Hustle’s Adrian Lester; and Yesterday star Himesh Patel.

Working closely with vocal coach Mark De-Lisser, every actor will handpick a bespoke track of some significance to them, while also receiving guidance from record producers and songwriters Guy Chambers and Jonathan Quarmby.

Which celebrities are singing which songs?

The track list is as follows:

• Helena Bonham Carter – Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

• Jim Broadbent – Blue Moon by Rogers and Hart

• Olivia Colman – Glory Box by Portishead

• Shaun Dooley – Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift

• Luke Evans – Smile by Charlie Chaplin

• Suranne Jones – Symphony by Clean Bandit

• Adrian Lester – I Wish by Stevie Wonder

• Himesh Patel – All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers

• David Tennant – Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers

• Jodie Whittaker – Yellow by Coldplay

• Group cover of It Must Be Love by Labi Siffre

Is there a preview?

While we’re yet to have a full trailer, here’s a teaser of Jodie Whittaker singing Coldplay’s Yellow.

Advertisement

Children in Need: Got It Covered airs on Wednesday 30th October at 7.30pm on BBC One.