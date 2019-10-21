When is The North Water on TV?

The BBC have been developing an adaptation of Ian McGuire’s novel The North Water since 2016. Now this tale of a whaling expedition headed to the Arctic is finally seeing the light of day as a four-part serial.

Don’t expect high-seas adventure, though – in fact, the crew are in for a harrowing time on the waves.

When will The North Water air?

Filming was said to be scheduled for Autumn 2019, making a 2020 air date possible but not a given. Perhaps it’s intended for a release around Halloween next year, in keeping with the horror overtones?

There will be four episodes, three of which will be an hour and the other will be 90 minutes.

What is The North Water about?

Set in the late 1850s, the series will depict the exploits of a whaling vessel called Volunteer. A dangerous business coupled with some dangerous people, namely the ship’s doctor (Patrick Sumner) and harpooner (Henry Drax).

Sumner has joined the trip to get away from his military past, unfortunately he’s stuck on a ship with Drax, a mindless killer who appears more animal than human. After turmoil at sea, Sumner will have the bitter task of trying to survive in the North Pole.

Who is in The North Water?

Colin Farrell will portray Henry Drax, while Jack O’Connell will play Patrick Sumner. We don’t know who will be playing the other characters, such as Captain Brownlee.

The North Water will air on BBC Two