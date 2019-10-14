Strictly fans are in absolute uproar over Dev Griffin’s elimination

Dev Griffin has become the third celeb to depart Strictly Come Dancing 2019 – and fans aren’t happy. At all.

After the Radio 1 DJ and dance partner Dianne Buswell were voted out of the BBC One contest – losing the dance-off against Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her partner Alijaz Skorjanec – many viewers claimed Dev deserved to stay in the competition.

As if Dev is out ???? what a joke #strictly can we petition for him to come back in please? — Samantha MacRae (@SamanthaMacRa20) October 13, 2019

Trying to work out how Dev and Dianne got in the dance off, and then to not be saved in the dance off? He’s one of the best dancers this year! Gone at least 6 weeks too soon #Strictly #Strictlyresults pic.twitter.com/U0yZh9wP1r — Owen (@OwenCChild) October 13, 2019

A vast majority of respondents to a RadioTimes.com poll also thought Dev should have stayed on the show.

We’re in shock at tonight’s #Strictly. Did the judges choose the right couple to leave? — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) October 13, 2019

And fans not only thought Dev was a better dancer than the Viscountess, but many also said the Strictly judging panel – Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas – initially under marked his Cha Cha.

#Strictly Judges: *undermarks Dev* Dev: *ends up in the dance off* Judges: pic.twitter.com/BKrkNciPzv — Strictly On The Sofa (@StrictlyOnSofa) October 13, 2019

The judges, under-marking Dev, saying they were shocked to see him in the dance off, and then sending him home #Strictly pic.twitter.com/3Pa9sSZW5E — Isabella (@bellsie_hanlon) October 13, 2019

the judges: *under mark dev and dianne massively* the judges: omg i can’t believe dev and dianne are in the bottom two. i’m so shocked!! this was never expected!! the judges: *send dev and dianne home*#strictly ????????‍♀️????⁉️ — emily (@SWIFTWIDCWS) October 13, 2019

Others also complained the voting was “unfair” as they had difficulty voting for the couple by phone.

Let’s start a petition

RETWEET this if you think @dbuzz6589 and dev should stay in the competition due to the phone number not working ! @bbcstrictly #strictlyspoiler #Strictly ????❤️ — maddie❤️ (@maddiee_100) October 13, 2019

Please can I urge anyone who had issues with phone voting for last nights Strictly to make a complaint here https://t.co/xEi7KHO1XW Regardless of who you were voting for, this needs to be looked urgently if we’re to have faith in a fair voting system. #strictlyspoiler #Strictly — Jo King (@Jo178) October 13, 2019

During the voting period, BBC Strictly advised viewers via twitter to ring again if they couldn’t get through, or vote online.

There's a high volume of calls tonight, so if you don't get though first time keep trying! And remember you can vote online. — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 12, 2019

A Strictly source told RadioTimes.com that voting phone lines for all contestants – including Dev’s – experienced blockages on Saturday night due to a high volume of callers.

Buswell was in tears as she took to the floor for her final dance with Griffin.

The remaining 12 couples – including current leaderboard favourites Karim Zeroual and partner Amy Dowden – will return to the dance floor next weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 6:40pm