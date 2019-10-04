Who is Jonny Labey? Meet the former EastEnders star competing in The X Factor: Celebrity
Labey is hoping to impress Simon Cowell and co with his singing abilities
The X Factor is back – but with some major changes for 2019.
Instead of its usual affair of (mostly) unknown hopefuls singing in a bid to impress the judges, the civilian show has been shelved for 2019 in favour of two brand new editions; The X Factor: Celebrity, consisting of 15 famous faces, and a ‘Champions’ version which sees former favourites return to the stage.
First up is The X Factor: Celebrity, where Jonny Labey is just one of the hopefuls looking to impress Simon Cowell and co in order to win a record contract.
Here’s all you need to know about the former EastEnders star…
Meet Jonny Labey
Age: 26
Famous for: Acting, most notably as Paul Coker in EastEnders
Twitter: @jonnylabey
Instagram: @jonnylabey
Where have I seen Jonny Labey before?
Labey is best known for his role as Paul Coker in EastEnders, having joined the programme as Ben Mitchell’s love interest.
The twosome were a hugely popular pairing amongst fans of the BBC One soap, but like all happiness within Walford, their relationship was short-lived. Labey bowed out the soap in 2016 after Paul was killed in a homophobic attack, leaving Ben heartbroken.
Outside the soap bubble, Labey was crowned the winner of ITV’s short-lived celebrity dance show Dance Dance Dance, alongside then-girlfriend Chrissy Brooke.
He was also a judge on CBBC reality show, Taking the Next Step, where children were invited to compete for a cameo on Canadian TV show, The Next Step.
Does Jonny Labey have singing experience?
What an honor to perform at the adorable @jonnylabey ‘s first cabaret night at @SingEasyWestEnd @thepianoworksWE last night! Awesome fun #westend #leicestersquare #pianoworks #singeasywestend #cabaret #london #entertainer #singer #comedy #puppet #bgt #patsymay pic.twitter.com/quduNCE5An
— Patsy May (@TotallyPatsyMay) October 3, 2019
Labey is no stranger to the stage, having had roles in West End productions such as The Heights, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical and also appearing in the JerseyBoys.
More recently, he has been serenading felt puppets in his own SingEasy cabaret show.
The X Factor: Celebrity launches on 12th October on ITV