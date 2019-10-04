Who is Jonny Labey? Meet the former EastEnders star competing in The X Factor: Celebrity

The X Factor is back – but with some major changes for 2019.

Advertisement

Instead of its usual affair of (mostly) unknown hopefuls singing in a bid to impress the judges, the civilian show has been shelved for 2019 in favour of two brand new editions; The X Factor: Celebrity, consisting of 15 famous faces, and a ‘Champions’ version which sees former favourites return to the stage.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

First up is The X Factor: Celebrity, where Jonny Labey is just one of the hopefuls looking to impress Simon Cowell and co in order to win a record contract.

Here’s all you need to know about the former EastEnders star…

Meet Jonny Labey

Age: 26

Famous for: Acting, most notably as Paul Coker in EastEnders

Twitter: @jonnylabey

Instagram: @jonnylabey

Where have I seen Jonny Labey before?

Labey is best known for his role as Paul Coker in EastEnders, having joined the programme as Ben Mitchell’s love interest.

The twosome were a hugely popular pairing amongst fans of the BBC One soap, but like all happiness within Walford, their relationship was short-lived. Labey bowed out the soap in 2016 after Paul was killed in a homophobic attack, leaving Ben heartbroken.

Outside the soap bubble, Labey was crowned the winner of ITV’s short-lived celebrity dance show Dance Dance Dance, alongside then-girlfriend Chrissy Brooke.

He was also a judge on CBBC reality show, Taking the Next Step, where children were invited to compete for a cameo on Canadian TV show, The Next Step.

Does Jonny Labey have singing experience?

Labey is no stranger to the stage, having had roles in West End productions such as The Heights, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical and also appearing in the JerseyBoys.

More recently, he has been serenading felt puppets in his own SingEasy cabaret show.

Advertisement

The X Factor: Celebrity launches on 12th October on ITV