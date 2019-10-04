Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Jeremy Clarkson announces new Amazon solo show I Bought The Farm

Jeremy Clarkson announces new Amazon solo show I Bought The Farm

It sees Clarkson – get this – buying a farm

Jeremy Clarkson - I Bought The Farm

Amazon has announced The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson will return to screens in his own solo series.

Advertisement

Under the working title We Bought a Zoo I Bought The Farm, the eight-part series will see the former Top Gear presenter and self-confessed “inept townie” attempt to run his very own 1000-acre working farm in the heart of the British countryside.

Filmed over the course of one farming year, the show promises to show the “highs and lows” of Clarkson’s new agricultural life.

Announcing the news in a video on Amazon Prime’s Twitter, Clarkson said: “Good news! I can finally confirm that I’m going to be spending the next year, in the rain, making a show about farming for Amazon Prime.

“Of course to be a farmer you have to be an agronomist, a businessman, a politician, an accountant, a vet, and a mechanic. And I’m… none of those things. I don’t even know what agronomist means.”

Clarkson is expected to also return for a fourth season of motoring show The Grand Tour, although it’s yet unclear when new episodes will emerge.

Advertisement

Amazon are yet to announce when I Bought The Farm [working title] will be released in the UK

Tags

All about The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson - I Bought The Farm
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

COMMUNITY -- "History 101" Episode 401 -- Pictured:(l-r) Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Donald Glover as Troy, Alison Brie as Annie, Chevy Chase as Pierce, Danny Pudi as Abed, Joel McHale as Jeff -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Kimberley Bond and Jeremy Clarkson on set of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

What is it like to be a contestant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Have I Got News For You host Jo Brand (Hat Trick - Photographer: Richard Kendal)

BBC rules Jo Brand battery acid joke “went beyond what was appropriate”

Clarkson x Brand (Getty)

Jeremy Clarkson Jo Brand kept her job at the BBC because she's a leftie