Jeremy Clarkson announces new Amazon solo show I Bought The Farm

Amazon has announced The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson will return to screens in his own solo series.

Advertisement

Under the working title We Bought a Zoo I Bought The Farm, the eight-part series will see the former Top Gear presenter and self-confessed “inept townie” attempt to run his very own 1000-acre working farm in the heart of the British countryside.

Filmed over the course of one farming year, the show promises to show the “highs and lows” of Clarkson’s new agricultural life.

Because @JeremyClarkson is born for the rain, and farming… Follow @PrimeVideoUK to see how Jeremy's new project flourishes. pic.twitter.com/KyXcmsMEV4 — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) October 4, 2019

Announcing the news in a video on Amazon Prime’s Twitter, Clarkson said: “Good news! I can finally confirm that I’m going to be spending the next year, in the rain, making a show about farming for Amazon Prime.

“Of course to be a farmer you have to be an agronomist, a businessman, a politician, an accountant, a vet, and a mechanic. And I’m… none of those things. I don’t even know what agronomist means.”

Clarkson is expected to also return for a fourth season of motoring show The Grand Tour, although it’s yet unclear when new episodes will emerge.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Amazon are yet to announce when I Bought The Farm [working title] will be released in the UK