When is Behind Her Eyes on Netflix?

Based on the hit novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, Netflix’s adaptation of Behind Her Eyes features some very familiar faces, with The Night Manager’s Simona Brown, Vanity Fair’s Tom Bateman and Eve Hewson – the daughter of U2 frontman Bono – all set to star.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded thriller….

When is Behind Her Eyes on TV?

Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed an exact release date, but we can expect the drama to be streaming at some point in 2020.

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

Adapted by Hannibal’s Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna, the six-part thriller series will be directed by Erik Richter Strand (Occupied) and shot in London and Scotland.

The series follows single mother Louise (Brown) who has an affair with psychiatrist boss David (Bateman), before unexpectedly becoming friends with his wife Adele (Hewson).

However, Netflix has revealed that, unsurprisingly, Louise “finds herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems”…

Who stars in Behind Her Eyes?

Eve Hewson, who previously starred in 2018’s Robin Hood as Maid Marian and Steven Soderbergh’s US drama series The Knick, will play wronged wife Adele.

Vanity Fair’s Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express, Beecham House) plays psychiatrist David, who’s married to Adele and who embarks on an extramarital affair with his colleague Louise, played by The Night Manager’s Simona Brown (who you might also recognise from The Little Drummer Girl and Grantchester).

Further casting has yet to be announced.

Is there a trailer for Behind Her Eyes?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted with any updates.