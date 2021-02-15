Meet the cast of Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes

New Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes is bound to get people talking – with the script packed with twists and turns right until the very end of the final episode.

Advertisement

The series, which is based on a best-selling page-turner of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, focuses mainly on a love triangle between three characters but goes in some very unexpected directions in its second half.

Bringing the characters to life is an impressive cast of established stars – read on for everything you need to know about them.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Simona Brown plays Louise

Netflix

Who is Louise? A young, single mum Louise has a relatively dull life until she begins an affair with her new married boss David, and soon becomes drawn into a complicated love triangle – befriending David’s wife in the process. She is often plagued by night terrors manifesting from past trauma.

What else has Simona Brown been in? Brown has accrued an impressive list of credits on UK TV shows, with previous roles including Gaia in The Casual Vacancy and Grace in The Night Manager, in addition to appearing on shows such as Roots and Murdered by My Boyfriend. She also played the lead in Channel 4 series Kiss Me First in 2018.

Eve Hewson plays Adele

Netflix

Who is Adele? When we first meet Adele, she appears lonely and isolated in her marital home, shared with her once-loving husband David – but begins to come into her own after befriending Louise. She also has a troubled past, with frequent flashbacks looking back at her time spent inside a mental facility.

What else has Eve Hewson been in? Hewson has appeared in a range of shows and films since making her breakthrough a decade ago in the film This Must Be The Place, including TV series The Knick and The Luminaries and movies such as Bridge of Spies and Tesla. She also has a famous dad – she’s the daughter of music superstar and U2 frontman Bono.

Tom Bateman plays David

Netflix

Who is David? David is a handsome and mysterious psychiatrist who begins an affair with Louise while his wife Adele remains at home. He appears to harbour guilt for some event in his past, with secrets shared between himself and Adele having threatened to tear apart his marriage even before the affair.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Bateman described his character as, “a man trying his very very best to do what is right, not just by himself but by other people, those around him. And he’s just pushed around, and really tested and tried and he’s an intelligent man who knows what his actions appear to be but he can’t do anything about that”.

What else has Tom Bateman been in? Bateman will be recognisable to TV fans as Rawdon Crawley in Vanity Fair, Giuliano de’ Medici in DaVinci’s Demons and Dr Robert Jekyll in Jekyll and Hyde. Big screen appearances include Snatched, Murder on the Orient Express and Cold Pursuit.

Robert Aramayo plays Rob

Netflix

Who is Rob? Rob is Adele’s best friend from her past, seen in flashbacks from their time spent together in a psychiatric hospital. Drug-addicted and troubled, he is intensely drawn to Adele’s kindness and devotion to helping him work through his demons and he can’t bear the thought of not being part of his best friend’s life in the real world.

What else has Robert Aramayo been in? Aramayo is perhaps most notable as Young Ned Stark from Game of Thrones – while he will also have a lead role in another upcoming fantasy series, the Lord of the Rings TV show. In film, he’s been seen in Nocturnal Animals, Antebellum and will be seen in the upcoming The King’s Man.

Tyler Howitt plays Adam

Netflix

Who is Adam? Adam is Louise’s mum from a previous relationship and splits his time between his mother and father.

What else has Tyler Howitt been in? Child actor Howitt doesn’t have too many credits to his name – but he did appear as Billy Costa in the first series of His Dark Materials.

Advertisement

Behind Her Eyes is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 17th February 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide