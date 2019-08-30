Who are the acts on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions?

We’re fairly fresh from Britain’s Got Talent’s thirteenth series finale, but we’re getting another bonus series this year.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions riffs off the recent American version, which saw a series of best-loved acts from the Got Talent franchises around the world compete to be named champion.

But we’re now getting our very own ‘Olympics of talent’ later this year, with some more familiar faces appearing on our side of the Atlantic to be judged once more by Simon Cowell and co.

So who can we expect to see? Here’s the list of confirmed acts, updated as we get them.

Boogie Storm

Who would have thought a group of dancing Stormtroopers would have captured Simon Cowell’s so wholly on Britain’s Got Talent – but that they did in Britain’s Got Talent back in 2016.

The Star Wars dancers won Cowell’s golden buzzer that year, and even managed to make it to the finals (but they lost out to Richard Jones).

Having been spotted at the first taping of BGT: The Champions, could they manage to get to the final again?

Paul Potts

Paul Potts was the very first winner of the programme back in 2007, and performed at the first taping of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Earlier this year, Potts performed on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, busting out his hugely powerful and now famous rendition of Nessun Dorma.

Will he be able to recreate his success on home turf?

Connie Talbot

You may remember Connie Talbot as the pudgy-faced six-year-old when she first auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent back in 2007 – now, she’s grown up and is looking to try her luck against the judges again.

Talbot’s singing saw her become an international sensation, seeing her appear on the Ellen DeGeneres show, top charts in South Korea and tour Asia to promote her music.

“Everyone’s really excited that Connie has signed on the dotted line. She’s so talented and bosses can’t wait to see her back on the stage,” a source explained to The Sun.

“It’ll be a real thrill for the audience watching her as she’s still got her incredible voice. It’ll be a real trip down memory lane for long-time fans of the show.”

Stavros Flatley

From the 2009 series (and equally as iconic as Susan Boyle, to some) Stavros Flatley is thought to be bringing their unique take on Irish dancing to Britain’s Got Talent.

Demi Demetriou and son Lagi performed Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance at their first audition, with their topless antics making them household names.

A source said, “Stavros Flatley have signed up to take part in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

“They are one of the most iconic names ever to take part in the show so signing them up to the show was a no brainer for Simon.”

The insider continued to the Daily Star, “A lot of other names are still in the mix but Stavros Flatley are locked in.”

Jai McDowall

Jai McDowall is believed to have been drafted in to appear on BGT: The Champions, after being spotted at the London auditions.

The 2011 was signed to Cowell’s record label Syco but dropped after a year following poor sales of his debut album Believe.

It has been reported that McDowall’s inclusion came after Susan Boyle pulled out of the series (more on that below).

“They didn’t want to be short of contestants and SuBo was looking unlikely to confirm her appearance,” a source told The Sun.

“Jai was ecstatic and will be putting his heart into the show, in the hope of making it right to the end.”

Susan Boyle

Britain’s Got Talent’s 2009 finalist Susan Boyle had formerly been confirmed as one of the all-star acts who will be fighting to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Boyle’s inclusion was announced by Britain’s Got Talent host Ant McPartlin during the main show’s live final in June, and marks ten years since she originally auditioned.

She also took part in America’s Got Talent: The Champions – and while she was judge Mel B’s Golden Buzzer act, she failed to make the final five, with magician Shin Lim of America’s Got Talent taking the top prize.

However, Boyle’s place in the competition now looks to be in doubt as the series is thought to clash with her busy schedule, with dance troupe Diversity also having to give the show a miss.

An insider told RadioTimes.com, “Everyone would love for Susan and Diversity to take part. They are both huge stars and the producers understand Susan and Diversity have commitments. It’s a testament to the success of BGT that both have become so massive and everyone wishes them all the best on their upcoming performances and tours.

“There’s a great line-up of acts for BGT The Champions from previous BGT series and other Got Talent shows from around the world and everyone is really excited for viewers to see.”

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest names announced for BGT: The Champions