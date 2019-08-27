The Great British Bake Off being back on screens means one thing – the return of Extra Slice.

The sister show to the Channel 4 baking programme lifts the lid on all the goings on in Britain’s most famous tent, jam-packed with unseen footage, bloopers and outtakes from the latest batch of bakers.

Here’s all you need to know about your weekly extra helping of Bake Off…

When is The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on TV?

Having initially held a late night Channel 4 slot on a Thursday, An Extra Slice was last year given the new time of Friday nights at 8pm.

If this is still the case for the 10th series of The Great British Bake Off, then An Extra Slice would launch on August 30th at 10pm.

Who is the presenter of The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice?

Jo Brand is at the helm, serving up everything we may have missed from the main show.

She was joined by fellow comedian Tom Allen in 2018, who reviews the bakes brought in by the audience.

What is The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice about?

Brand is joined by three panellists to dissect the week’s events from inside the tent. There is usually a professional chef or baker, a comedian, and a famous figure who’s a fan of the show. Former Bake Off champions have previously sat on the panel before, and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood serve up their views at least once each series.

After reviewing some of the behind-the-scenes footage, Brand asks her panellists and the studio audience about what they make of the week’s events.

We then get to see some bakes sent in by viewers at home and the studio audiences – some good, some not so good – which the panel are invited to try.

The show concludes with an interview with the booted baker of each week who often brings in their least-successful creation for the panel to try.