She continued: "That's just me. I'm not going to do it. It's purely a fantasy, but I think milkshakes are pathetic, I honestly do, sorry."

In a statement, the BBC has said that the comments made on Heresy were "deliberately provocative" but not to be taken seriously.

"Heresy is a long-running comedy programme where, as the title implies and as our listeners know, panellists often say things which are deliberately provocative and go against societal norms but are not intended to be taken seriously," a BBC spokesperson said.

More like this

However, Farage has claimed that the comment was an "incitement of violence" and that "the police need to act," while Piers Morgan said the comments were "disgusting".

However, various other public figures, including Only Connect's Victoria Coren Mitchell, have defended Brand.

"Nigel! I’m genuinely disappointed; we don’t agree on everything, but I would totally have had you down as a free speech man. Especially when it comes to jokes," Cohen Mitchell wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

What do you think of Jo Brand's comments? Tweet us at @RadioTimes