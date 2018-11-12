Asked whom he might consider for the series, Theroux said: "Tommy Robinson [leader of the English Defence League] is too much on the front burner for me right now. I'm more interested in stories about people who maybe are not riding as high as they once were — maybe Nigel Farage or Julian Assange [the editor of WikiLeaks].

"Farage seems to be more in the wings, more in the margins," he added.

Theroux also said that he'd be interested in making a documentary about actress Roseanne Barr, who was dropped from the US show Roseanne following allegations of racism.

"I also like stories about people who have been somehow defrocked, or have fallen from grace," he explained. "Roseanne Barr, the American actor and comedian, would be a good person to make a documentary about."

The When Louis Met... series, which first aired on BBC2 in 2000, focused on one celebrity or couple per episode; subjects including Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee, Conservative MP Neil Hamilton, Keith Harris and Orville, publicist Max Clifford and Jimmy Savile.

