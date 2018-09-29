“I have always been interested in how people conduct the most intimate aspects of their lives,” Theroux said in a release.

“For this series we looked at the new ways Americans are approaching some of humanity’s oldest dilemmas: pregnant mums who feel unequipped to keep their babies and so pick new parents for them; the world of polyamory aka 'ethical non-monogamy'; and people with debilitating conditions who opt to hasten their own deaths.

"All of these stories have something a touch utopian about them, involving a kind of idealism and forward thinking that brings new opportunities but also new risks.

“I have been given extraordinary levels of access to courageous people and families across the United States, many of them enduring unbelievable levels of stress and anguish, and it was a privilege to be allowed into their lives in this most personal way.”

“Louis is a unique talent on BBC2 and it is always a very special moment when a new series lands,” BBC2 Channel controller Patrick Holland added.

“Altered States is a hugely challenging, disturbing and illuminating trilogy, taking us into some extremes of experience, all guided by Louis’ exceptional empathy and humanity."

According to the BBC the series will air “later this year,” though Theroux himself suggested it would begin on the 4th November specifically.

Still, whenever it's on TV, for now it’s just good to know we have some more gripping Louis Theroux investigations in our future.

Louis Theroux’s Altered States will air on BBC2 in late 2018