Who is Jamie Finn from Bake Off? Meet the 20-year-old GBBO 2019 contestant
Part-time waiter, part-time secret baker
None of Jamie’s mates know he bakes, though the 20-year-old form Surrey has made it all the way onto this year’s Great British Bake Off. His baking aspirations first took hold after an episode of Bake Off inspired him to make a plaited loaf.
He will enter the tent with 12 other bakers on Tuesday 27th August.
Jamie Finn: Key facts
Name: Jamie Finn
Age: 20
From: Surrey
Occupation: Part-time waiter
Twitter: @jamiepfinn
Instagram: @jamiepfinn
Who is Jamie Finn?
Now working as a part-time waiter in the lead-up to studying Sports Science at university, Jaime is a 20-year-old from Surrey, whose passion for baking started with an episode of Bake Off.
His grandma and parents taught him the baking basics, but it was an episode of the show that inspired him to make a plaited loaf and he has been baking ever since.
He is fairly traditional when it comes to flavours and likes a good technical challenge, but he is also willing to take anything he can find in the kitchen and discover new ways to incorporate ingredients into his bakes.
“When they called to tell me it was a real shock,” he says. “I really wasn’t expecting it at all. But a nice shock!
“I was quite nervous at the beginning but by the second day the bakers had all gelled and we were all pretty much best mates, and it was great.”
But the biggest surprise will probably be for his friends back home: “All my mates don’t even know that I bake so they will get a shock to see me in an apron!”
When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?
The Great British Bake Off will return for series 10 on 27th August. It will run for 10 weeks on Channel 4 every Tuesday at 8pm. Thirteen contestants will face off in a series of baking challenges, including a fashion designer, a vet and a theatre manager.
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges and the unlikely duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will guide us through the tent, this year pitched at Welford Park in Newbury.
