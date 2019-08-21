SaveSpiderman swings onto Twitter following Sony/MCU breakdown

Superhero fans have launched a campaign to save Spider-Man after Marvel reportedly won’t produce any further films featuring the web-head.

Why? Although Spider-Man is owned by Sony, the wall-crawling character became a part of the MCU, following a deal between the studio and Disney (who own Marvel). However, according to Deadline, this agreement could soon be ending.

It’s yet unclear if this divorce means that Peter Parker, currently played by Tom Holland, will be forced to completely swing out of the MCU or if the disagreement simply lies in whether Marvel boss Kevin Feige produces the superhero’s next solo film.

According to Sony, the latter is the case. Speaking on Twitter, the studio said panic around Spider-Man’s future was “mischaracterized” and talks were centred on Feig’s role as “lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film”.

We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. (2/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue. (3/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

However, fans and MCU cast members have posted their worries that Feige’s removal means Holland’s Spider-Man will be removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe altogether.

Jeremy Renner, who plays hero Hawkeye, addressed Sony on Instagram, saying “we want Spider-Man back to [Stan Lee] and [Marvel] please”.

Many other fans have sent similar messages to Sony…

Sony: ends Spider-Man deal with Disney Literally everyone alive and dead: pic.twitter.com/oRJHVAnhRM — AdARsh SinGH (@addy_singg) August 21, 2019

The deal between Sony and Marvel to share the Spider-Man film rights was first signed in 2015, a development that led to Holland portraying a younger version of the character in Captain America: Civil War.

According to Deadline, Sony is developing two further Spider-Man movies, with Holland reprising his role as the webslinger. Whether or not these films will appear in the MCU, we’ll have to see.