James catches Harry and Ste together in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks couple James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) are under threat when the spectre of Harry’s ex Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) jeopardises their future – but why is Harry really sneaking around with his old flame?

Since discovering his boyfriend got secret ex-girlfriend Sadie Cressington (Alexa Lee) pregnant and was with his baby mama on the night his car was stolen and mowed down Grace Black (Tamara Wall), James has been struggling to trust Harry and remain objective enough to convince police he was not responsible for the hit and run.

Spiralling into paranoia about his partner’s every move, James begins spying on him and starts going through his phone without Harry’s knowledge.

Despite mum Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) advising her son to stop the suspicion for fear he’ll drive his fella away, James’s jealousy increases when he overhears Harry engaged in a very intense exchanged with Ste on Wednesday 3rd July (E4 showing) and immediately jumps to the conclusion they are having an affair…

In actual fact, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has begged son Harry to talk sense into brainwashed Ste about choosing the far right group over his family, hoping their history will make Mr Hay see he is being manipulated by Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn) and Stuart Sumner (Chris Simmons).

It seems the damage is done when James storms over to Ste’s house on Thursday 4th July (E4 showing) and demands he stay away from Harry, before admitting to his other half he is suffering from serious trust issues considering his form for lying…

Do Ste and Harry get back together?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently, Richardson teased Harry’s involvement in the radicalisation plot would see the exes gravitate back towards each other: “Harry is going to come into play,” he said. “Ste and Harry have not seen each other in a while and have a lot of catching up to do, and Harry has to work out whether he likes the new Ste.

“Jonny, Stuart and the far right group see Harry as a threat, a link to the ‘old Ste’ in the way Tony and Leela were, so they will want to put some distance between them. Then another new character is thrown in who I’ve been doing some scenes with recently.

“Harry’s part in the storyline will open up other avenues which also involve James, as well as this new character. It adds new dimensions to the story…”

Could #Jarry fans be lamenting the return of #Starry in the coming weeks?

