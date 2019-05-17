When she finally woke up jittery Liam was relieved when his big sister told the police she didn't see who was driving the vehicle that mowed her down.

Dr Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) checked the patient over who claimed she was feeling fine, but when she was alone with Liam an anxious Grace confessed she was lying and couldn't detect any feeling in her legs - will she ever walk again?

Will Mercedes reveal the truth about Grace's accident?

Meanwhile, Liam had already stopped guilt-ridden Mercedes from confessing to the police that the pair had stolen a car belonging to Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) for a cheeky joyride and smashed into some roadworks, not realising they had hit Grace and driving off before they were caught - with Liam keeping quiet about his suspicion they may have knocked someone over.

More like this

Assuring Mercy that Grace would be fine, giving her drugs to calm her down, will mortified Liam now decide to come forward now in light of his sibling's potential paralysis? Or go to greater lengths to keep his terrible secret?

Harry was then horrified when he was arrested for the hit and run, as he doesn't have a solid alibi for the night in question due to him sneaking around meeting a mystery caller who is blackmailing him for reasons unknown - how long until the truth comes out that Liam and Mercedes are the true culprits? And what does the future hold for poor Grace?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.