Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island sneak peek: Curtis ‘chooses’ Jourdan while Michael kisses Joanna

Love Island sneak peek: Curtis ‘chooses’ Jourdan while Michael kisses Joanna

Our first look at tonight’s Love Island shows Michael may have also kissed that £50k goodbye…

Michael Joanna Love Island (ITV)

Casa Amor comes to a close in tonight’s (Tuesday 2nd June) Love Island, and the arrival of Caroline Flack heralds only one thing – a dramatic recoupling is on the horizon.

Advertisement

The boys in the main villa have well and truly had their heads turned by the new girls that have arrived, with even the sturdiest of couples at risk of being split by the bombshells.

While Amy and Amber have remained loyal in Casa Amor, the same can’t be said for Curtis and Michael, who have been cracking on with Jourdan and Joanna.

The first look teaser trailer for tonight’s episode sees Curtis tell an otherwise uninterested Jourdan that he would choose her over Amy, leaving Jordan to question whether he’d be making the right decision.

Elsewhere, a flirtatious Michael asks Joanna, “If I went in to kiss you now, would you stop me?”

When she coyly replies she “probably wouldn’t”, Michael leans in and kisses her – as an open-mouthed Anton looks on.

Over in Casa Amor, both Amy and Amber admitted they were “worried” about their relationships in the villa.

Reaction from fans over Michael and Curtis’s action has been almost universally negative, with viewers taking to Twitter to slam the pair.

Casa Amor has famously put relationships to the test and is often one of the most talked-about elements of Love Island in more recent series.

The second villa almost split eventual series three winners Kem and Amber up when they both chose to recouple while away from each other.

Elsewhere, Dani was left in tears after her boyfriend Jack was reunited with his ex-girlfriend Ellie over in Casa Amor.

However, it remains to be seen whether Michael and Curtis will choose to recouple with the new girls – and what that would mean for the main villa.

In series three, anyone who remained single after Casa Amor was dumped, which saw Dom Lever leave the show after he failed to couple up with anyone.

However, in series four, any original islanders left single got to remain in the villa, and watch their ex-partner crack on with someone else (as Wes and Georgia did when their partners strayed).

Could Amber and Amy now be in danger of being dumped from the show entirely?

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.

Tags

All about Love Island

Michael Joanna Love Island (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-06-14 at 13.47.04

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Screen Shot 2019-07-01 at 13.40.03

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

love-island-logo

When is Love Island USA on TV? Who is the host? Who are the Islanders? Where is it filmed? Will we be able to watch it in the UK?