Love Island sneak peek: Curtis ‘chooses’ Jourdan while Michael kisses Joanna

Casa Amor comes to a close in tonight’s (Tuesday 2nd June) Love Island, and the arrival of Caroline Flack heralds only one thing – a dramatic recoupling is on the horizon.

Advertisement

The boys in the main villa have well and truly had their heads turned by the new girls that have arrived, with even the sturdiest of couples at risk of being split by the bombshells.

While Amy and Amber have remained loyal in Casa Amor, the same can’t be said for Curtis and Michael, who have been cracking on with Jourdan and Joanna.

The first look teaser trailer for tonight’s episode sees Curtis tell an otherwise uninterested Jourdan that he would choose her over Amy, leaving Jordan to question whether he’d be making the right decision.

We cannot urge you enough to BE HOME BY 9PM TOMORROW! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lHUIdEHerr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2019

Elsewhere, a flirtatious Michael asks Joanna, “If I went in to kiss you now, would you stop me?”

When she coyly replies she “probably wouldn’t”, Michael leans in and kisses her – as an open-mouthed Anton looks on.

Over in Casa Amor, both Amy and Amber admitted they were “worried” about their relationships in the villa.

Reaction from fans over Michael and Curtis’s action has been almost universally negative, with viewers taking to Twitter to slam the pair.

cheers Michael for ruining my night, son’s crying. Nice one #loveisland — lewys (@lookingforlewys) July 1, 2019

I'm not just angry about Michael. I am disappointed pic.twitter.com/TlPJqnwqes — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) July 1, 2019

Curtis having his head turned by Jourdan is like me having my head turned by Rihanna. Pointless. #loveisland2019 #loveisland — Hombre Verde (@HombreVerde7) July 1, 2019

Casa Amor has famously put relationships to the test and is often one of the most talked-about elements of Love Island in more recent series.

The second villa almost split eventual series three winners Kem and Amber up when they both chose to recouple while away from each other.

Elsewhere, Dani was left in tears after her boyfriend Jack was reunited with his ex-girlfriend Ellie over in Casa Amor.

However, it remains to be seen whether Michael and Curtis will choose to recouple with the new girls – and what that would mean for the main villa.

In series three, anyone who remained single after Casa Amor was dumped, which saw Dom Lever leave the show after he failed to couple up with anyone.

However, in series four, any original islanders left single got to remain in the villa, and watch their ex-partner crack on with someone else (as Wes and Georgia did when their partners strayed).

Could Amber and Amy now be in danger of being dumped from the show entirely?

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.