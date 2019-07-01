David Attenborough thanks Glastonbury for not drinking bottled water

David Attenborough made a surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, during which he praised the “great” festival’s ban on single-use plastic bottles, before thanking the crowds.

His speech followed a montage of clips from his BBC Blue Planet 2 documentary, after which the 93-year-old broadcaster drew attention to the dangers plastic poses to ocean life.

“There was one sequence in Blue Planet 2 which everyone seems to remember,” Attenborough said. “It was one in which we showed what plastic has done to the creatures that live in the ocean. They have an extraordinary effect. And now, this great festival has gone plastic-free. That is more than a million bottles of water that have not been drunk by you at Glastonbury. Thank you. Thank you.”

"This great festival has gone plastic free" 💚 The biggest #Glastonbury2019 cheer went to Sir David Attenborough's surprise Pyramid Stage appearance 👏 He introduced Seven Worlds, One Planet a new epic series from @BBCOne, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ND9hAqEpsq — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 30, 2019

For the first time in its history, this year Glastonbury banned the use of single-use plastic bottles of water, soft drinks and alcohol. Over a million of such bottles were sold during the last Glastonbury festival, which took place two years ago.

Attenborough, who recently provided the voiceover for Netflix’s Our Planet, also debuted the trailer for his next BBC documentary, Seven Worlds, One Planet, which features a new song, ‘Out There’, by Sia and composer Hans Zimmer.

“There are seven great continents on which we human beings live. Each of them has its own marvellous creatures, birds, mammals and animals. Each of them has its own glory. Each of them has its own problems,” Attenborough said.

“We have been making, for the last four years, a series about those things, about those seven very different continents. It starts later on this year.”

You can watch the extended trailer below:

Seven Worlds, One Planet will air on the BBC later this year