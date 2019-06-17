Who is Tom Walker? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and model

Male model and Love Island bombshell Tom Walker is on the hunt for a Michelle Keegan lookalike who he can be himself around — and he admits that the bro-code won’t hold him back from getting what he wants.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know…

Meet Tom Walker…

Who is Tom coupled up with on Love Island? No one yet, but the bombshell is ready to crack on…

Age: 29

From: Leeds

Job: Model

Instagram: @tom9walker

The 29-year-old describes himself as “fun and energetic” and a “people person”, and while he admits he’s a bit of a “man’s man”, the bro-code isn’t going to stand in the way of him getting what he wants.

“I get on well with guys, I’ve grown up playing football. But I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. We’re all in there for the same reason,” he says.

However, once he’s in a couple he’s likely to remain loyal — although “never say never”…

“I’m a loyal person,” he says. “Never say never to the wandering eye because it’s the way of the show. You feel like you’re really into one person but then who knows? I will make calculated decisions and I’m not going to go rushing in. But I’m loyal so I don’t think I’ll be messing people around too much.”

Asked to rank his looks from one to ten, Tom said: “I think I’m a solid eight. I appreciate I’ve been blessed, I wouldn’t be modelling if I wasn’t. People compliment me on my jawline.”

What is Tom looking for in the Love Island villa?

Asked who he has his eye on in the villa, Tom revealed: “I like the new girls – Maura is a cannon. She’s gone in there and torn it up. She might be a bit too hot to handle! I really like Elma. She’s got a look I tend to go for. From day one I liked the look of Lucie, although she seems pretty happy and settled with Joe. I’ll find out whether she is when I get in.”

Tom’s celebrity crush is Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan, and asked about his ideal woman he said: “Someone that I can be myself around. I don’t have to play anything up or play anything down. Someone who has got an energy for life, enjoys travelling and socialising.”

Advertisement

Love Island airs on ITV2