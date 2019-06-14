There is NO episode of EastEnders tonight

EastEnders has been moved from the schedules on Friday 14th June and will NOT be showing in its usual 8.00pm slot, as it makes room for the England V Argentina match in the Women’s World Cup. Live coverage from Stade Oceane in La Havre, France, begins at 7.30pm on BBC1 ahead of an 8.00pm kick-off.

To make up for the shortfall there was a double bill on Thursday 13th June which was packed with drama – we had the return of Bobby Beale after a three-year prison sentence (recast as Clay Milner Russell), plus Robbie Jackson (Dean Gaffney) reunited on screen with ex-wife Nita Mistry (Bindya Solanki) for the first time in 16 years.

Elsewhere, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) discovered wife Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is pregnant – not realising her toy boy Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) could be the father – and the Carters dressed up as the Spice Girls.

When is EastEnders back on BBC1?

We’re back to normal in terms of Walford visits on Monday 17th June, when you can find the soap in its regular 8.00pm slot. The action picks up for the Mitchells as Keanu is stunned to learn he may have got his pregnant girlfriend Louise Mitchell’s (Tilly Keeper) stepmum in the family way, Bobby trying to adjust to life on the outside and Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) clashing with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) over access to their son Arthur.

Then it’s business as usual for the rest of the week, aside from one small schedule amendment on Friday 21st June, where EastEnders starts half an hour later at 8.30pm.

