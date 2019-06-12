Love Island’s Sherif Lanre breaks silence after shock exit

Love Island star Sherif Lanre has spoken out for the first time following the news he left the villa after “breaking the rules”.

The 20-year-old lasted just nine days in the hit ITV2 show before mutually deciding with producers that he should quit.

While we’re still in the dark about just how, and why, Sherif violated the villa’s code of conduct (with last night’s episode shedding no light on the matter) the man in question has now broken his silence on social media.

Posting on his Instagram story, Sherif told his 285,000 followers, “Thank you to everyone including my friends and family for the support I’ve come back to.

“I appreciate you all and hope I provided some good, positive moments during my time on Love Island and for anyone wondering I’m all good.”

He signed off his post with the hashtags “It is what it is,” and “Bigger things to come.”

Sherif’s departure leaves his previous partner Anna Vakili single, with her future in the villa in doubt after the arrival of two new girls.

After leaving the villa, Sherif issued a statement which read, “I didn’t conduct myself in the right way.

“In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.”

