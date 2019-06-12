So far details are decidedly sketchy about the 20-year-old’s sudden exit, with a spokesperson for the show telling RadioTimes.com, “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa."

A statement from Sherif added: "In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

"I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Naturally, viewers at home thought they’d be clued in on just why Sherif swiftly exited the villa in last night’s (11th June) episode. But we were soon proved wrong.

There was little footage of Sherif in the show (only being spotted in the corner of shots) with his departure only very briefly mentioned by voiceover Iain Stirling.

“Earlier today, following conversations with producers, Sherif left the villa,” said Stirling.

The show did not explain what was now to happen to Anna Vakili, who was previously partnered up with Sherif, or the next recoupling.

Sherif’s exit wasn’t even discussed amongst the islanders themselves, with the star seemingly just wiped from the show completely.

And fans were unimpressed by the lack of explanation – taking to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Whether we ever find out the real reason why Sherif suddenly left Love Island remains to be seen – but the drama actually happening on screen shows no signs of slowing down.

After Curtis and Amy, and Lucie and Joe announced they were going to be ‘exclusive’, two new girls will be entering the villa – and are likely to turn heads.

