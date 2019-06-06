Don’t forget – EastEnders airs two episodes tonight

EastEnders is airing two episodes on Thursday 6th June as BBC1’s coverage of the 2019 Women’s World Cup football tournament alters the schedules in the coming weeks.

We’re visiting Walford at the usual time of 7:30pm, but then again at 8:30pm. Consequently there is NO episode showing on Friday 7th June as the much-anticipated eighth global soccer event gets underway with live coverage of the opening game between host country France and South Korea from Parc des Princes in Paris.

Thursday’s double bill is a big treat for Grange Hill fans as Lee MacDonald, aka Zammo from the school drama’s 1980s heyday, guest stars as Terry, heard in voice only on Tuesday 4th June when he beat Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) to win Spice Girls concert tickets on a radio phone-in.

Deciding to track bus driver Terry down to beg him to hand the prize over, can Mick persuade him to make wife Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) girl band dream come true?

What else happens in EastEnders’ double bill tonight?

Other plots bubbling away during the twin helpings of drama include cheating Adam Bateman (Stephen Rahman-Hughes) trying to hide his infidelity with Habiba Ahmed (Rukku Nahar) from Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) bonding with closeted Callum Highway (Tony Clay), and Robbie Jackson’s (Dean Gaffney) estranged wife Nita Mistry (Bindya Solanki) making her first appearance on the show in 16 years.

As a heads up, EastEnders’ scheduling follows the same slightly amended pattern next week when another Women’s World Cup match on Friday 14th June means a further double bill on Thursday 13th June at 7:30pm and 8:30pm. Other than that it’s business as usual as we return to the Square on Monday 10th June…

