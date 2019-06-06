"I've been reading a bit of that online," laughed Rahman-Hughes. "I think people are projecting future stories! It's interesting. Adam is playing a dangerous game and we're yet to see what happens."

Asked about her on-screen partner's dark side, Barton replied: "I don't think he's too bad. But then again Honey doesn't know he's cheating! Perhaps Adam's difficult upbringing has made him a bit of a sad, troubled soul."

The ladies' man spent much of his childhood in care and was fostered as a youngster by kindly carers Arshad Ahmed (Madhav Sharma) and wife Mariam Ahmed (Indira Joshi), suggesting a tragic backstory yet to be revealed.

Currently, self-assured Adam is rubbing love rival Billy Mitchell's nose in it as he and Honey grow closer, but small moments where Mr Bateman patronises his other half and subtly humiliates her in public have not gone unnoticed, and his nice guy act belies the fact he's slept with smitten Habiba and toyed with her emotions.

"He's mixed up and making decisions the audience is not agreeing with," notes Rahman-Hughes. "People ask if Honey is in danger from Adam, but we genuinely don't know. We get to grow with the story in real time as opposed to knowing where it goes long into the future."

Barton hints the too-good-to-be-true nature of the relationship may be deliberate and something more sinister could well be afoot for the couple. "It's going to be played out for quite a while which is important with a storyline like this. What Adam has done won't be forgotten about, we can really work at it so the audience invests in the characters and wants the best for them."

