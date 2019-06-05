Google searches for sex position ‘the eagle’ broke the internet after Love Island’s Curtis mentioned it

Love Island may only just have returned, but already the ITV2 reality goliath is making a huge cultural impact.

Already we’re parroting the words “it is what it is”, wondering what the hell a bev is if it’s not a drink and backing Yewande to win as the new nation’s sweetheart.

But the power of Love Island was most evident in Tuesday night’s (4th June) episode when it managed to crash the internet in minutes, after bombshell Curtis Pritchard revealed that his favourite sex position was the elusive ‘Eagle’.

It seems collectively as a nation we furrowed our brow and typed ‘eagle position love island’ – to the extent that the top website in a Google search, Sex Info 101, crashed under the sudden surge of traffic.

Curtis: I’m not going to tell you what the eagle is, I’ll leave you to find that out for yourselves Every person at home watching Love Island: *types into google* 😂 #loveisland #eagle #sexposition — Jenna Sullivan ♥ (@jenna_kelly16) June 4, 2019

*googles eagle sex position to see what the hell curtis is on about* #loveisland pic.twitter.com/icnxQnt3PZ — In The Style (@inthestyleUK) June 4, 2019

Glad to know I wasn’t the only one googling what the eagle was😂🥴#loveisland pic.twitter.com/ZhIuTp8GwG — Jas (@jas_mitchh) June 4, 2019

And Google Trends has confirmed a spike in traffic for the search term ‘eagle sex position’, at the precise moment Curtis made his admission, which maxed the trend chart and saw an increased search of at least 4,000% in that time frame.

The Love Island: The Morning After podcast, hosted by Arielle Free and Love Island series three winner Kem Cetinay, reported that the top three websites crashed after people Googled the term.

The spike in traffic has now slowed down, so if you are still curious about what the eagle is, search away.

Last night’s episode also saw Curtis, alongside fellow bombshell Tommy Fury, choose who they wanted to couple up with.

While Curtis decided he wanted to match with Amy Hart, Tommy ruffled feathers by “going with his gut” and picking Lucie Donlan – despite her previously saying she was happy to be partnered with sandwich man Joe Garratt.

It was a bold move but you know what they say – where eagles dare…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2