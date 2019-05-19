Yes, Kirstie Allsopp heard Graham Norton mention her on Eurovision

Graham Norton’s savage commentary and Eurovision are a match made in heaven – and the broadcaster was on zinging form for the 2019 Song Contest, providing BBC viewers with his acerbic take on this year’s weird and wonderful acts.

One such viewer was Kirstie Allsopp who got a shock when she heard her name mentioned by Norton as he mocked Albania’s entry.

Casting his judgement on Jonida Maliqi and her song Ktheju tokës (English translation: Return to the Land), Norton labelled her “Albanian Kirstie Allsopp,” unaware that the Location Location Location presenter was tuning in…

And he had a point.

Lyrics are.. "each day you live in view of death" Albania a true diva here to remind us that not all #Eurovision songs are love love peace peace. pic.twitter.com/4qTgnYCqED — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 18, 2019

The nickname soon caught on…

#ALB Very passionate noises from Albanian Kirstie Allsopp. I also like that she’s standing inside the eye of Sauron. — Jordon (@Oceansandland) May 18, 2019

I still can't get over the Albanian Kirstie Allsopp comment #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/cEiMbbydud — McGack (@TheRealMcGack) May 18, 2019

Was waiting for Albanian Phil Spencer to join Albanian Kirstie Allsopp 😂 #Eurovision2019 — Rhiannon Quinn (@QuatSciQuinn) May 18, 2019

And even Allsopp had to admit Norton had nailed it:

To be fair I would totally wear that black & gold dress. #EUROVISION — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) May 18, 2019

In fact, she was pretty darn delighted by the whole thing.

I can retire now, my greatest moment has come & gone. Being mentioned by @grahnort on #EUROVISION it doesn’t come any better than this. #endof — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) May 18, 2019

