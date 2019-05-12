Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Bradley Walsh reveals the nickname he’s been given by the Doctor Who cast

Bradley Walsh reveals the nickname he’s been given by the Doctor Who cast

Graham actor Bradley Walsh is a real father figure to the stars of Doctor Who

Doctor Who Series 11

Bradley Walsh has become such a father figure to the stars of Doctor Who that Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill now call him “Dad”.

Advertisement

Walsh, who plays Graham in the BBC sci-fi show, said his three Doctor Who “children” all compete to be his favourite kid.

“They call me Dad,” he revealed on the Bafta TV Awards red carpet, gesturing to his co-stars. “So, I’ve got three children and Jodie always says, ‘Which one is your favourite?’ I love them all.”

But not everyone agreed. “You know it’s me!” Whittaker protested.

Doctor Who is up for a Bafta at tonight’s ceremony in Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment category, which is the only award decided by public vote.

Advertisement

The show has been nominated for that moving moment in the Rosa Parks episode in which the Doctor and her companions make sure the historical moments remain.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who Series 11
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Killing Eve - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 1) - Picture Shows: Villanelle (JODIE COMER) - (C) Sid Gentle Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal lead Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominations

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 21: Joan Bakewell attends the Edinburgh International Book Festival on August 21, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Edinburgh International Book Festival is one of the most important annual literary events, and takes place in the city which became a UNESCO City of Literature in 2004. (Photo by Awakening/Getty Images)

Joan Bakewell to be awarded 2019 Bafta TV Fellowship

Bafta TV Awards, BBC Pictures and SEAC

LIVE Bafta Television Awards 2019 – as it happens

BAFTA Awards Previews - Mask Buffing

Bafta TV Awards 2019: winners in full