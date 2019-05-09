Accessibility Links

New Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 images could spell disaster for Daenerys

Does the North have the manpower to take on Cersei's army? And is Jon Snow planning a coup?

Game of Thrones

HBO has released a slew of new images from the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season eight – and they don’t paint a pretty picture for Daenerys.

Episode four was not good to Emilia Clarke’s character: she found out that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is in fact the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, her right hand woman Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) was executed by rival Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and one of her dragons, Rhaegal, was killed by Euron’s fleet.

She was left seething with rage, contemplating her next move.

From the looks of the photos, things aren’t going to improve in season eight episode five. In one, she looks forlorn and dejected, possibly with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) looking on. But that’s nothing compared to the next shot…

Game of Thrones

In the photo below, Jon is seen deep in discussion with Varys (Conleth Hill). Are they plotting to make a play for the Iron Throne? Is this Varys literally ‘jumping ship’?

Game of Thrones

Another image shows a fairly substantial army in situ outside King’s Landing, reinforcing episode four’s claim that the North’s forces have not been completely decimated following the Battle of Winterfell.

Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones

Facing them stand Harry Strickland and the Golden Company…

Game of Thrones

And Cersei, as ever in season eight, looks on, half-smirking, half-pensive.

Game of Thrones

In another shot, Tyrion Lannister looks on concerned – is this from the same scene featuring Daenerys above?

Game of Thrones

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) will be mourning the loss of Missandei – but he’s ready to serve nonetheless.

Game of Thrones

While Euron (Pilou Asbaek) seems to be concerned by something he’s seen on the horizon…

Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones continues on Monday on Sky Atlantic

