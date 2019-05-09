New Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 images could spell disaster for Daenerys

HBO has released a slew of new images from the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season eight – and they don’t paint a pretty picture for Daenerys.

Episode four was not good to Emilia Clarke’s character: she found out that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is in fact the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, her right hand woman Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) was executed by rival Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and one of her dragons, Rhaegal, was killed by Euron’s fleet.

She was left seething with rage, contemplating her next move.

From the looks of the photos, things aren’t going to improve in season eight episode five. In one, she looks forlorn and dejected, possibly with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) looking on. But that’s nothing compared to the next shot…

In the photo below, Jon is seen deep in discussion with Varys (Conleth Hill). Are they plotting to make a play for the Iron Throne? Is this Varys literally ‘jumping ship’?

Another image shows a fairly substantial army in situ outside King’s Landing, reinforcing episode four’s claim that the North’s forces have not been completely decimated following the Battle of Winterfell.

Facing them stand Harry Strickland and the Golden Company…

And Cersei, as ever in season eight, looks on, half-smirking, half-pensive.

In another shot, Tyrion Lannister looks on concerned – is this from the same scene featuring Daenerys above?

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) will be mourning the loss of Missandei – but he’s ready to serve nonetheless.

While Euron (Pilou Asbaek) seems to be concerned by something he’s seen on the horizon…

Game of Thrones continues on Monday on Sky Atlantic