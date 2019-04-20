Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Ant and Dec press their golden buzzer in tonight’s episode

Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Ant and Dec press their golden buzzer in tonight’s episode

The duo have chosen which act they’d like to see go straight through to the semi-finals

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.20 Saturday 20th April 2019 From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR13: Ep3 on ITV Pictured: Akshat Singh. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec pressed their golden buzzer on tonight’s show, putting Akshat Singh straight through to the semi-finals.

Advertisement

The 13-year-old from Mumbai wowed the twosome and the judges with his energetic dance routine to both Indian music and Nicki Minaj’s Starships.

Before he started dancing, he told the judges, “I have two mottos in life. To make everyone happy and to show everyone that nothing is impossible.”

BGT Akshat ©Syco/Thames

Finishing with an impressive splits, both Ant and Dec exclaimed that the teenager was “incredible” – a sentiment echoed by the judges.

“I was not expecting that,” head judge Simon Cowell said. “A lot of kids will watch you and will love what you do because you’re fun. You’ve got a great personality. This is your moment.”

But as the judges started to answer whether they were going to put Akshat through, Ant and Dec immediately intervened.

“We’re going to do this!” Ant said, pressing the golden buzzer and letting the confetti rain down.

Hugging the tearful teenager, Ant told Akshat, “Well done and congratulations. You were a delight to watch.”

“You’re a star,” Dec added. “Take a bow. I love him! He’s a keeper.”

When quizzed by the duo as to how he felt going through to the live shows, Akshat said, “It feels superb.”

Akshat joins Flakefleet Primary School and comedian Kojo Anim in heading straight through to the semis.

With David Walliams and Simon Cowell having chosen who they want to go through to to the live shows, only Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer acts are yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays on ITV

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.20 Saturday 20th April 2019 From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR13: Ep3 on ITV Pictured: Akshat Singh. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Woman watching TV on a laptop computer

Everything you need to know about BritBox – BBC and ITV’s answer to Netflix in the UK

Britain's Got Talent, X (©Syco/Thames)

Britain’s Got Talent 2019: five acts to watch in episode 2

ITV, TL

Simon Cowell shocks Britain’s Got Talent crowd with surprise Golden Buzzer act

Why don’t the golden buzzer acts ever win Britain’s Got Talent?

Kimberley Bond
Kimberley Bond