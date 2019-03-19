Mary Berry played the drums for Rick Astley and no-one could cope

Mary Berry proved just why she’s a national treasure on BBC 2’s Quick Cooking last night, as she jammed with 80’s icon Rick Astley at a festival.

Advertisement

The former Great British Bake Off favourite, 83, met up with Astley while he was working at Camp Bestival last summer, offering to help him out in the kitchens.

Bonding over baking and muffins, it wasn’t long before Astley, 53, was keen to see Berry’s other talents – insisting she gives drumming a go.

In surreal scenes, Berry clutched a pair of wooden spoons for drumsticks – “These will do really well!” an eager Mary exclaimed – before Mary gave the drums a good whacking.

Although she may have looked a natural up on stage, she told Astley that she found it “the most difficult thing in the world.”

But regardless of her ropey ability, viewers loved Berry for getting up on stage and giving it a go, taking to Twitter to pour praise on the star, with some calling it “a lifetime highlight.”

Mary Berry playing the drums with wooden spoons is something I never thought I needed to see — becky (@itsbeckyamy) March 18, 2019

Rick Astley teaching Mary Berry to play drums. This is why I watch the BBC. https://t.co/yjofejp8tc — Kathleen Regrets (@blondefirebakes) March 18, 2019

Can truly say seeing Mary Berry play drums on stage with Rick Astley is one of my lifetime highlights — katie (@katieemmaw) March 18, 2019

One viewer even hailed it as “the best thing on TV in 2019.”

Mary Berry playing the drums with wooden spoons is easily the best thing I’ve seen on TV in 2019… pic.twitter.com/sX39dRs3jq — AMY ROSS (@amylross11) March 15, 2019

And we’re all agreed on just how bizarre this moment was.

Mary Berry on the drums with Rick Astley at Bestival am I tripping? #maryberrysquickcooking — Mr Hits (@darrenjl) March 18, 2019

Now I've seen it all, Mary Berry being taught how to play the drums by Rick Astley. Urm, I know I'm exhausted but what the hell am I watching?! — Hannah Warren (@HannahW333) March 18, 2019

Astley loved Berry so much, he invited her to join him on stage for his live set later in the day – something she agreed to do, before quickly regretting it.

Berry’s Quick Cooking is her latest show on the BBC, with the star also featuring in Britain’s Best Home Cook after choosing to leave Bake Off in 2016 when it went to Channel 4.

Speaking to Radio Times about her work on the channel, she said, “To me it’s an honour to be on the BBC. I was brought up on it.”

Advertisement

Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking continues Mondays at 8:30pm on BBC 2