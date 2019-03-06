Accessibility Links

Olivia Colman reunites with David Tennant in first appearance since Oscars win

The Broadchurch co-stars reunited for the first time since Olivia Colman won Best Actress for The Favourite

colman-tennant

Broadchurch co-stars David Tennant and Olivia Colman had their first public reunion on Tuesday 5th March following Colman’s triumph at the Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ period drama The Favourite.

The pair reunited at the Up Next fundraising gala, which saw a starry array of stage and screen talent — including Cate Blanchett, Lenny Henry and Charles Dance — descend on National Theatre, London.

The Doctor Who star, who starred as DI Alec Hardy opposite Colman’s DS Ellie Miller in Broadchurch, played to his Scottish heritage and wore a fetching tartan kilt and leather sporran for the occasion.

Colman charmed Hollywood (and the world) with her Best Actress acceptance speech at the end of February, in which she blew a raspberry after being told to wrap up, before blowing a kiss to fellow nominee Lady Gaga.

“This is hilarious,” she began, “I’ve got an Oscar!”

Colman went on to pay tribute to Glenn Close, who had been the frontrunner to win the Best Actress prize. “Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long, this isn’t how I wanted it to be,” Colman said.

You can watch her full acceptance below:

