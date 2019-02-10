Everyone is making the same joke about Cate Blanchett’s Marvel-themed Bafta outfit
Thanos, is that you?
Plenty of celebrities turned up to the 2019 Bafta Film Awards working some seriously snappy tuxedos and gorgeous ballgowns – but did they all have the ability to destroy half the universe with a single thought?
No? Then we’ll have to hand the best-dressed crown (or, er, gauntlet) to Cate Blanchett, whose multi-coloured stone necklace immediately reminded everyone of one thing, and one thing only – the Infinity Stones from Avengers: Infinity War, aka the magic space rocks that allowed Thanos (Josh Brolin) to wipe out half of all life in the universe at the end of the superhero movie.
And when we say that’s what everyone thought, we mean everyone. The jokes were endless.
Extra props to the fans who even clocked that thanks to her role as the evil Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, her possession of the Infinity Stones could TECHNICALLY happen in the film series – I mean, Hela’s dead, but when has that stopped a supervillain before?
Overall, it turns out if there’s one thing that unites everyone it’s the pop culture knowledge of Marvel superhero films AND an interest in the fashion sense of Cate Blanchett. Who knew?
Well, Cate probably did – the Mind Stone's handy like that.