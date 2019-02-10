And when we say that’s what everyone thought, we mean everyone. The jokes were endless.

Extra props to the fans who even clocked that thanks to her role as the evil Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, her possession of the Infinity Stones could TECHNICALLY happen in the film series – I mean, Hela’s dead, but when has that stopped a supervillain before?

Overall, it turns out if there’s one thing that unites everyone it’s the pop culture knowledge of Marvel superhero films AND an interest in the fashion sense of Cate Blanchett. Who knew?

Well, Cate probably did – the Mind Stone's handy like that.