Killing Eve series two releases haunting new trailer

You know what’s rather wonderful about American television? They make their TV on a strict schedule. So if you’re obsessed with a new series, you can rest safe in the knowledge you’ll see it back on screens the same time the following year.

Which is why we find ourselves, mere months on from the series finale of Killing Eve, with a brand new trailer promoting brand new episodes that we don’t have to wait years and years for. Glorious, isn’t it?

The first footage of the second season – which sees Emerald Fennell take over showrunner duties from Phoebe Waller-Bridge – delivers plenty for fans, with Jodie Comer’s assassin Villanelle sporting a fresh set of interesting outfits, including an intriguing comic-strip onesie (see above).

Set to a haunting version of Robert Palmer’s Addicted to Love, the minute-long teaser starts with Sandra Oh’s Eve aggressively eating popcorn and confessing to Villanelle’s ‘murder’ in front of a couple – mid-proposal.

Sometimes they see red

The wait makes them blue

Eve and Villanelle

Are ready for you.

Season 2. April 7. 8pm. @BBCAmerica. x pic.twitter.com/HKXPWIkQgl — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) February 14, 2019

We also see Eve opening a box of funeral flowers spelling out her name – and the voice of Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn Martens asking the series’ central question: “why are you and Villanelle so interested in each other?”

And then there’s an ominous scene showing Villanelle caressing a kitchen knife – and speaking in an English accent – as she threatens to stab a mysterious English chap who sounds awfully like Eve’s husband.

Killing Eve’s acclaimed first series premiered in the US in April 2018, followed by a UK broadcast in autumn. It returns for American viewers on 8th April, simulcast on AMC and BBC America, with a broadcast on this side of the pond expected to follow soon afterwards.