Jack Fincham and Gorka Marquez to bare all for The All New Monty 2019

From a Love Island winner to a Strictly star, the male line-up for The All New Monty 2019: Who Bares Wins has been announced.

Every year, a new group of celebrities bare all and perform a strip-tease to raise awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body.

Choreographer Ashley Banjo and Pointless star Alexander Armstrong are back once again to lead the men and promote regular checks for testicular and prostate cancer.

So which men will be stripping off for The All New Monty 2019?

Love Island winner Jack Fincham will be taking to the stage, alongside Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, I’m a Celebrity winner Joe Pasquale, snooker legend Willie Thorne, Crimewatch’s Rav Wilding, Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers and footballer Jason Cundy.

Victoria Derbyshire and Coleen Nolan, meanwhile, will be leading the ladies to encourage women to check their breasts, keep to their cervical smear appointments and be more health aware. The female line-up, which will compete with the men’s, is yet to be announced.

Ashley Banjo said: “It’s such a privilege to be able to be a part of this fantastic series. This show has been a life changing experience for me and hopefully for many other men around the country who have been checked or had conversations about cancer that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

“Every year I plan something I hope will be better than the last, but this time Xander and I really have gone full out to make this the biggest and best yet!”

ITV Factual Commissioner Kate Teckman added that viewers should “expect plenty of boobs and cock ups, but whatever happens we will have a ball”.