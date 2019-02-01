Love Island’s Kaz and Josh have split after six months

Love Island’s Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley have called time on their relationship just six months after they placed third in the ITV2 reality show.

Make-up artist Crossley, 23, announced the split in a cryptic post on her Instagram page.

Sharing a photo of herself with 27-year-old sport presenter Denzel, she captioned the post, “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey.

“Thank you for everything especially showing how to love myself again.”

Denzel seemed to confirm the news on Instagram himself, posting a sad face emoji.

Crossley was more direct about the break-up on her Instagram Story, posting thanks to fellow Love Island star Ellie Brown, who said on Twitter that the pair had chosen to “stay positive” about the split.

No it’s called just being mutual in the public eye because a public break up is hard and people have soooooooo much to say about things they don’t understand. The more positive Kaz and Josh are about each other the healthier it will be for both of them 😊❤️ https://t.co/YRq5cY4oju — Ellie Brown (@ellieobrown) January 31, 2019

The break-up comes just one week after Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson (or ‘Wegan’, if you insist on calling them that) announced they were going their separate ways after half a year together.

In a more forthright statement, Barton-Hanson, 24, said the pair were to continue to co-parent “one incredibly wonderful hamster”, and said that she was still going to support Nelson, 22, as he competed in Dancing on Ice.

However, things have evidently became decidedly more frosty between the two, with the pair having now unfollowed each other on Instagram.

It’s been a bad year of break ups for the Love Island series four cohort, with runners-up Laura Anderson and Paul Knops splitting just weeks after they left the villa.

Winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have also experienced a rocky road to romance, with Dyer announcing the pair had split in December before backtracking on her statement soon after.

Explaining her rash decision on spin-off show Life After Love Island, Dyer said, “I’d rather just be honest and say I f***ed up. Can I just do that, please? I’m just going to say I f***ed up. I mean, it was a really horrible thing because I thought we was done and we were over and there was no going back.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom, with villa villain Adam Collard still happily coupled up with Zara McDermott – much to many viewers’ surprise.

Love Island returns to ITV 2 later this year