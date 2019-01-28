When is Shipwrecked coming back to TV? Who are the islanders? Everything you need to know about the E4 reality series

It’s back! After seven years stranded off the airwaves, E4 reality series Shipwrecked has been rescued and rebooted for a new series in 2019.

Advertisement

But how will the show work? And who are the new islanders?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Shipwrecked on TV?

Shipwrecked airs on weeknights starting from 9pm on Monday 28th January on E4.

What is Shipwrecked?

The new series will see a batch of adventurous young castaways competing in a sunny popularity contest on two uninhabited paradise islands in the South Pacific.

The aim of the game is simple: the islands’ two tribes – the Sharks and Tigers – have to battle it out to win over new arrivals, with a £50k prize fund at stake for the largest tribe at the end of the competition.

Comfy camps, cute tribe members – there are plenty of ways to attract new recruits to your side of the island. But will you be a Shark or a Tiger?

Shipwrecked was one of the earliest reality shows on UK TV, launching on Channel 4 way back in March 2000 – before the first series of Big Brother aired.

Is there a trailer for the new Shipwrecked?

Yes, E4 released a very cool first look just before Christmas. Watch the video below.

Who narrates Shipwrecked?

While Craig Kelly (Luke Strong from Coronation Street) narrated the show’s original run, Capital FM DJ and Strictly Come Dancing star Vick Hope will be the voice of the new show.

After signing on to Shipwrecked Hope said: “There are some amazing characters, epic bombshells and lovely waves of nostalgia ahead.”

Who are the contestants?

Rather than a celebrity show, Shipwrecked is set to star ordinary members of the public. Well, the attractive members of the public E4 could find.

Advertisement

Meet the first islanders joining the show right here.